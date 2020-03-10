|
|
Donald J. Gutoski Sr.
New London - Donald J. Gutoski Sr., age 78, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1942, in New London son of Chester and Mae (Kent) Gutoski. Don Graduated from Washington High School and then enlisted in the US Navy. He was a lifelong employee of Hillshire Farm (Tyson) as a truck driver. Don loved hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
He is survived by his son Donald J. Gutoski Jr.; grandchildren: Donald Gutoski III, Nicholas Gutoski, and Haili Gutoski; two great-grandchildren, Leilani and Jackson; his siblings, Rose Thayer, Sally (Raymond) Zeinert, Shirley (Martin) Moeller, Robert Gutoski, and a brother-in-law Steve Freeman. Don is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law JoAnn, a sister Susan Freeman and a brother-in-law, Bob Thayer.
Funeral services for Don will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020