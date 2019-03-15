Services
Schroeder Mickelson
336 South Sawyer Street
Shawano, WI 54166
715-526-3135
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Kimberly, WI
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Kimberly, WI
Keshena - Donald J. Kalishek, age 90, formerly of Kimberly, passed onto his eternal reward on Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, in Keshena, Wisconsin. He fought a courageous battle with lung cancer during the last eighteen months of his life.

Don was born on January 24, 1929 in Cresco, Iowa, the son of John and Louisa (Lakes) Kalishek. He grew up in Cresco, and remained an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan throughout his life. Don was proud of his service to his country. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. Following his service, Don worked in the hardware and insurance businesses. He was also employed as a clinic administrator.

Don loved to fish and hunt, and also loved dogs. He spent great times with family and friends on Lake Pepin and Legend Lake. Don was a member of the American Legion. He lived in Kimberly, Wisconsin at the Hallmark Place since 2005. He became a Kimberly Papermaker fan, enjoying many football games. Don developed a special friendship with Lucille Kempen during his time in Kimberly. Lucille took him to many Kempen family outings. His time with Lucille and the Kempen family brought him great joy during the last part of his earthly journey.

Don leaves behind two daughters, Kelly (Dr. Mel) Lightner of Keshena, and Heather Kalishek of Pepin, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Brock and Paige Lightner; step-sons, Scott and Paul Wirth; and his step-granddaughter, Sarah Wirth. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra (Dubbels) Kalishek, and his second wife, Annette (Kaul/Wirth) Kalishek.

A Memorial Mass for Don Kalishek will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kimberly, Wisconsin. Fr. Michael Lightner will be the Celebrant. Full Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 60 William Verhagen at the church. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM and continue until the hour of service.

Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 15, 2019
