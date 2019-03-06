Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church,
1617 W. Pine Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church,
1617 W. Pine Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Stratton Sr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald J. Stratton Sr. Obituary
Donald J. Stratton, Sr.

Appleton - Don Stratton, age 90 of Appleton, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 4, 2019. Don was born in Menasha on March 14, 1928, son of the late Alvin and Stella (Podolski) Stratton. Don grew up in Menasha, and enjoyed fishing on the area rivers and lakes. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Meulemans, from Wrightstown. Don attended the UW-Milwaukee School of Real Estate, graduating in 1954 with his broker's license. He owned Stratton Realty, and built many homes in Appleton, all while also working full-time for over forty years at Kimberly Clark in Neenah. Don and Marilyn celebrated sixty-two wonderful years together prior to her death on April 7, 2012.

He is survived by four children: Patti (Andy) Janikowski of Butt de Morts, Don (Donna) Stratton of Hortonville, Nancy Stratton of Greenville, and Debbie Stratton, of Denver; a special family friend: Marie Willing; three grandchildren: Ryan (Melinda) Stratton, Amber (Cory) Vanness, and Reed (Sarah) Stratton; great-grandchildren: Anna and Alyson Stratton; Rayna, Jonah, and Brynn Vanness; and Simon Stratton; a brother: David (Carol) Stratton; a sister: Shirley Rae; and sisters-in-law: Margaret Thede, Ila Mae "Toots" Hawley, and Annie Meulemans; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers-in-law: Jim Rae, LeRoy Thede, Ken Hawley, and Lloyd Meulemans.

The funeral liturgy for Don will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2018 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine Street in Appleton, with Fr. Martin Pable, OFM Cap. officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Menasha. For more information or to share a memory of Don, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now