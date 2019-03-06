|
|
Donald J. Stratton, Sr.
Appleton - Don Stratton, age 90 of Appleton, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 4, 2019. Don was born in Menasha on March 14, 1928, son of the late Alvin and Stella (Podolski) Stratton. Don grew up in Menasha, and enjoyed fishing on the area rivers and lakes. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Meulemans, from Wrightstown. Don attended the UW-Milwaukee School of Real Estate, graduating in 1954 with his broker's license. He owned Stratton Realty, and built many homes in Appleton, all while also working full-time for over forty years at Kimberly Clark in Neenah. Don and Marilyn celebrated sixty-two wonderful years together prior to her death on April 7, 2012.
He is survived by four children: Patti (Andy) Janikowski of Butt de Morts, Don (Donna) Stratton of Hortonville, Nancy Stratton of Greenville, and Debbie Stratton, of Denver; a special family friend: Marie Willing; three grandchildren: Ryan (Melinda) Stratton, Amber (Cory) Vanness, and Reed (Sarah) Stratton; great-grandchildren: Anna and Alyson Stratton; Rayna, Jonah, and Brynn Vanness; and Simon Stratton; a brother: David (Carol) Stratton; a sister: Shirley Rae; and sisters-in-law: Margaret Thede, Ila Mae "Toots" Hawley, and Annie Meulemans; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers-in-law: Jim Rae, LeRoy Thede, Ken Hawley, and Lloyd Meulemans.
The funeral liturgy for Don will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2018 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine Street in Appleton, with Fr. Martin Pable, OFM Cap. officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Menasha. For more information or to share a memory of Don, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019