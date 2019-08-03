|
Donald J. Weinmann
Neenah - Donald John Weinmann, age 76, died from complications of a stroke on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with his children at his side. His devotion to his family gave him the strength to persevere in difficult circumstances before he returned to his Heavenly Father.
Don was one of three children born to the late Helmer and Ann Weinmann in Winona, Minnesota. He married his high school sweetheart, Rita Shaw in 1963. Shortly after that they moved to Neenah, WI, where they raised their three children.
Don taught in the Neenah Joint School District his entire career. In addition to teaching, Don coached track, wrestling, archery and debate. Don was passionate about teaching, loved working with his students and cared deeply about their success in life. He knew how to motivate and inspire his students, athletes, and debaters to achieve levels of success beyond what they thought they could accomplish. While Don was not concerned about accolades or awards for his accomplishments, he did receive many throughout the years, including induction into the Wisconsin Debate Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1995.
Don also worked at the Neenah Park and Rec for over 40 years as a pool supervisor. To Don it was more than just a summer job. Always the teacher, he mentored thousands of young adults, including his grandchildren. His motto was, "Working with a smile." He not only developed good employees, he helped young adults realize the value of a strong work ethic, satisfaction from a job well done, and the philosophy that anything worth doing in life is worth doing well!
Anyone who knew Don, knew that he went above and beyond anything that was expected of him. He was a relentless and tireless worker, willing to help anyone with any project. He always had a paintbrush, chainsaw or snowblower at the ready. Don always had several projects going on at once, many of them at his cabin. He cut more firewood in a month than most would cut in a lifetime. His green thumb beautified his house and yard and he nurtured a thriving orchard at his cabin. When he was satisfied, he had accomplished enough for the day, he savored a manhattan while watching animals emerge from the woods.
Don is survived by his children: Chris (Barry) Hall, Jim Weinmann (Jess Miller), Cathy (Michael) Johnson, his four grandchildren: Anna (Jon) Bauer, Jen Johnson, Matthew and David Hall and sibling Dave (Bette) Weinmann and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Rita, his mother and father (Helmer and Ann Weinmann), and brother Richard "Dick" Weinmann.
The funeral mass for Don will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Parish (900 Geiger Street, Neenah) with Father Bob Kollath officiating. Friends will be received at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Friday, August 9th from 3:00 to 6:00 and again on Saturday directly at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Don will be laid to rest in St. Margaret Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's name may be given to , and SmileTrain.
Don's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Brewster Village for their tenderness and care, and to Dr. Nathan Gruenwald, MD who was there for Don and his family every step of the way.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019