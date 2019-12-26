|
Donald "Duckey" Janssen
Shawano - Donald "Duckey" Janssen, age 76, of Shawano and formerly of Little Chute, passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born on May 29, 1943, son of the late Henry and Genevieve Janssen. He married Karlene Meulemans on June 4, 1964, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Freedom. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before her passing in 2014.
Don enjoyed swapping and selling sports memorabilia. He would enter many local flea markets with his millions of collecting cards. He loved to spend time at the cottage and playing cards and also enjoyed wintering in Texas with his son Troy and family. His true pride and joy were his grandchildren. He loved them all dearly and enjoyed attending their many activities.
Don is survived by his children: Randy (Beth) Janssen; Debbie (Rick) Nelson, Sarah (Mike Olmsted) Janssen and Troy (Lisa) Janssen; beloved grandchildren: Kevin Janssen, Allie (Mike) Romenesko, Jacob (Emilee) Janssen, Katie (special friend, Charlie) Nelson, Nicholas Roberts, Amanda (Dan) Miller, Morgan Arneson, Mallory Paul and Brady Janssen; great grandchildren: Ezmae Janssen, Bristol Miller, Clara Miller and Devin Hull; a very special friend, Rhonda Thurman and her son, Andy (Sarah) Dittman and their children: Bryce and Autmn; Rhonda's great granddaughter, Winter; brothers: Gene (Virgie) Janssen, Mike Janssen and Marv (Pat) Janssen; sister-in-law, Pat Faley; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Karlene; parents, Henry and Genevieve; grandson, Henry Janssen; brother, Cliff Janssen; sister-in-law, Alice Janssen; Karlene's parents, Ruth and Ted Meulemans.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE LOCATION, 101 Canal Street. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Full military honors will be performed following the service by the American Legion Post #258, Little Chute. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Janssen family would like to extend a special thank you to the outpatient staff at ThedaCare Hospital, Shawano for the compassionate care given to Don.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019