Donald Jirschele
Donald "Don" A. Jirschele, age 87 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020, at the Rennes Health & Rehabilitation Center in DePere with his children by his side.
Donald Arthur Jirschele was born in Clintonville on February 26, 1933 as the son of the late Aaron and Marie (Helms) Jirschele. He graduated from Clintonville High School and went on to the University of Kentucky where he played football for the Wildcats under Coach Paul William "Bear" Bryant. Don eventually signed a contract to play halfback for the Green Bay Packers but had to retire from his football career due to injuries before he could play. He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955 and returned to Clintonville upon his discharge. Don was united in marriage to Mary Raffin at the St. Rose Catholic Church in Clintonville on April 28, 1956 where he was a life-long member. Don, along with his parents, ran Jirschele's Bakery on Main Street. After closing the bakery, Don became the first non-owner employee for Converting in Clintonville; a job he held until his retirement. Don's heart belonged to his Lord, family, and baseball. He believed in baseball and proudly coached and supported the Clintonville A's, youth baseball, BABA, and eventually saw the ball diamond in town named after him. Don was instrumental in starting the Clintonville A's July firework show. He also started and planned the annual Doug Jirschele Sports Banquet; sending the proceeds to the Legion Baseball program. Don was a member of the American Legion Post #63 & VFW Post #664 both of Clintonville for many years. He was also an active member of the Park and Rec committee. As the years went by, he enjoyed meeting his friends and bs-ing a little at Citgo, Culver's, D. Mitchell interiors, and Memory Lanes Bar & Grill on a regular basis. The owners and employees of those places were like a second family to him. Don was looking forward to being with his wife Mary and his boys again and is now resting in the arms of his Savior.
Survivors include: His Children; Jane (Dennis) Schultz, Michael (Sheri) Jirschele, Margaret (Dave) Arneson, Janice (Brian) Higgins, and Karen (Douglas) Nowak.
Grandchildren: Sydney Schultz, Sawyer (Brooke) Schultz, Jeremy (Jennie) Jirschele, Jennifer (Al) Soldner, Justin (Liz) Jirschele, Tori (Aaron) Erickson, Marlee (Brent) Jorgensen, Samuel (Ardita) Arneson, Alli (Joe) Martins, Erin (Zach Evers) Higgins, Jackson Higgins, and Victoria Nowak.
Great-Grandchildren: Keagen, Taelyn, Paetyn, Taetym, Rielyn, Parker, Paxton, Pierce, Blake, Mila, Ivy, Lennon, Jorah, and Maven.
A Brother: Richard (Norma) Jirschele. Sisters-in-law: Shirley Jirschele & Judy Raffin.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary in 2007, sons: Thomas; Peter, Douglas, & James, and a brother Charles Jirschele.
A public visitation will be held for Don at St. Rose Catholic Church in Clintonville on Tuesday July 28, 2020 from 11:30AM until 1:30 PM. Inurnment will follow the visitation at the St. Rose Cemetery also in Clintonville with military honors provided by members of the American Legion Post #63, VFW Post #664, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #63 all of Clintonville. Due to COVID, Don's memorial service will be held privately with Fr. Timothy Shillcox O. Praem officiating. However, the service will be recorded and posted on Facebook. It can be viewed by liking the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home page. An online guestbook is also available at www.eberhardtstevenson.com
. Don's family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to the staff of Rennes H & R in DePere for the wonderful care he received. The family is beyond thankful for Dr. Abouzelam for giving them 9 more wonderful years with their father and grandfather. Also, Don's family gives thanks to the Muscular Dystrophy Association for their help with his sons through the years. Lastly, thank you to the Clintonville community for making his life here so special. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established by Don's family.