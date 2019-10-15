Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
410 Wallace Street
Combined Locks, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
410 Wallace Street
Combined Locks, WI
Donald John Reitzner


1935 - 2019
Combined Locks - On October 14th, after 84 years of love, service, and sacrifice, The Lord made the decision for Donald Reitzner, also known as Don John and Papa, to enter the gates of Heaven. There is no doubt he was greeted with open arms and celebration by his beloved Vonny and sweet great grandbaby Oliver and is feeling ever lasting peace upon his arrival.

Donald was born on August 19, 1935, son of the late Harold "Doc" and Gertrude (Maass) Reitzner. He was a hard worker from a young age when he joined the Army. He took pride in his service as the Combined Locks Fire Chief and retired from Miller Electric after 41 years. During his free time, you could find him pitching horseshoes, playing golf with his buddies, traveling, and spending time up north at the cottage.

Don is survived by his wife, Linda Reitzner; children: Sandy (Jim) Anderson, Greg Reitzner, Kay Weigman (Tom Jakl) and Kurt (Lisa) Reitzner; Linda's children: Kellie (Dan) Benson and Tracy (Mike) Sabelko; grandchildren: Emma Anderson, Marianne (Cory) Ziolkowski , Christopher Reitzner, Tyler (Hli) Weigman, Allie (Josh) Crosby, Alexandra Reitzner, Mitchell Reitzner, John Benson and Keavin Sabelko; great grandchildren: Milo Anderson, Justin, Haley, Clay, and Skye Ziolkowski, Elliott Weigman, and Sawyer and soon- to- be baby girl Crosby; as well as a brother, Melvin (Cynthia) Reitzner.

Don is joining many angels in Heaven to include his great grandson, Oliver; his first wife, Yvonne "Vonny" (Kamps) Reitzner; his brother, Harry (Genny) Reitzner; and his parents, Doc and Gertrude Reitzner.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 410 Wallace Street, Combined Locks, with Fr. Andrew Kysely officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will be performed after the Mass by the American Legion Post #258 and Combined Locks Post #10544. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com. Memorials may be made to The or the , both organizations that Don and Vonny were passionate about.

The Reitzner family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Paul Elder Services and St. Paul Hospice, especially his long-time nurses Lisa and Lauren, for the wonderful and compassionate care.

Until we meet again, promise us you will sing with the angels, polka like no one is watching, sip on a Manhattan, watch a Western, and most importantly, hold Nana and Oliver close.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
