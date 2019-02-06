|
Donald Joseph Bushman Sr.
Appleton - Don J. Bushman Sr., 91, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Matthews Memory Care, of Neenah, with his family at his side. He was born on May 2, 1927, in Appleton, the son of Henry and Theresa (Gruentzel) Bushman. Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945, and was honorably discharged in 1948, after being stationed in the Philippines. He was united in marriage to Harriet Handrich on July 8, 1950, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Menasha, and they have been inseparable ever since. Donald enjoyed ski jumping, bowling, golfing, camping, fishing, taking family trips, traveling with the Nationwide Travelers, and making custom cribbage boards. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Appleton and a trustee for the Catholic Order of Foresters, Court #132.
Donald is survived by his wife: Harriet; 4 sons: Richard, Donald Jr., Jeffrey, and Steven (Cheri) Bushman; 6 grandchildren: Nicholas Wells, Dana Wells, Stephanie Bushman, Amber Nett, Angela Dreger, and Austin Bushman; 1 great granddaughter: Tiana; 2 siblings: Clem Bushman and Katherine Johnson; and many other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; 2 daughters-in-law: Linda and Jennifer Bushman; and 8 siblings: Mary Ann LaChapelle, Sylvester, Gene, Virginia Hoerning, James, John, Monica Vander Velden, and Joseph Bushman.
Funeral services will be at 6:00 pm, on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Appleton. Visitation will be Friday at the Chapel from 3:00 pm until the time of the service.
Donald's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Matthews Memory Care, of Neenah, the Medical Surgery floor at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, and the staff at Home Town Hospice, of Fond du Lac for their compassion and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 6, 2019