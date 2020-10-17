1/1
Donald Loth
Donald Loth

Menasha - Donald Loth, age 82, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1938 in Milwaukee, son of the late Albert and Katherine (Mandrich) Loth. Donald attended Marquette High School and Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Legault on April 11, 1959 at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Thiensville, Wisconsin.

Donald worked in grocery store management which lead him to a career with Frito-Lay. He then began working for Bargain City which brought him to his longtime career as the business owner of Loth Enterprises for over 30 years, specializing in wholesale distribution. He enjoyed collecting classic cars and sports memorabilia. He also loved going to the National Railroad Museum and Volo Car Museum. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Donald was a loyal member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Menasha where he served on the finance committee, helped as a lector and served communion with Judy.

Most importantly, Donald was dedicated to caring for and loving his family. He was with Judy since they were teenagers and spent over 60 years of marriage together. Donald did anything and everything for his children and grandchildren. He loved attending his grandson, Ben's, football games and hosting holidays for the entire family. His family will always remember the trips to Bay Beach where he bought thousands of tickets for everyone and family outings to Rainbow Falls. Donald was a devout husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and loved every minute with each of them.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Loth; children: Don (Lois) Loth and their children, Chris (Melissa) Loth and their daughter, Coraline, Matt (Katie) Loth and their children, Charlie, Emmett, Leo; Ed Loth; Gerilynn (Jon) Lucareli and her children, Jessica, Joe, Ashlynn (boyfriend, Jerad Wagner) Babbitts and Kate Lucareli; daughter-in-law, Tracy Loth and her children, Ben, Liz (Bryan) Blum and their daughter Vera Jon; siblings: Gerald (Judy) Loth and Mary (Gary) Sulzer. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jon Loth; Ed's wife, Pat Loth; brother, Nick Loth.

A funeral mass will be held for Donald at 11:30 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church (324 Nicolet Blvd., Menasha). Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service. A video of the funeral service will be posted to his obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. The family asks all attendees wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Thedacare Appleton and Neenah, in particular Madi, for the care and compassion given to Donald and his entire family.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 17, 2020
Sending prayers for strength and peace to his family and friends. Don was always so friendly when we saw him at church. He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He will be remembered by all whose lives he touched.
Denise & Rick Mullard
