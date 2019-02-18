Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
Greenleaf, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
Greenleaf, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wegand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald M. Wegand


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald M. Wegand Obituary
Donald M. Wegand

Greenleaf - Donald M. Wegand, 71, Greenleaf, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was born February 23, 1947 in Kaukauna to the late Robert and Rita (Verhagen) Wegand. On May 17, 1968 he married Doris Kersten at St. Mary Catholic Church, Greenleaf.

Don is survived by his wife Doris, children: Amy (Russ) Stover, Shelly Wegand, Julie (Shawn) Puishis, and Jenny (Jake) Geurts. Grandchildren: Rachel, Alexandra, Ben, Elizabeth, Hailey, Conner, Bret, his siblings: (identical twin) Ronald (Jackie) Wegand, Tim (Jill) Wegand, Jim (Jeanne) Wegand, Joe (Marge) Wegand, Chris (Joe) Verhagen, as well as Doris' family, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call after 4:00PM Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, with a prayer service at 7:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Thursday at St. Clare Catholic Church, Greenleaf until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM with Fr. Brian Wideman officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.