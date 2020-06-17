Donald P. Kostka
Donald P. Kostka, age 83, of Alvin, WI, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born on April 30, 1937 in Appleton, WI, the son of the late Paul and Harriett (Verkuilen) Kostka. He attended the Little Chute, WI schools and graduated.
Donald married Florence Kuse on May 25, 1957 in Appleton, WI. The couple celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this year.
He was employed as a machine tender for 30 years at PH Glatfelter of Neenah, WI. He was a former member of the Iron River Elks Lodge #1671, the Forest County ATV Association, and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time on his ATV.
Donald is survived by his wife, Florence; son, Steven (Susan) Kostka of Sumerset, WI; daughters, Kelly (Joseph) Kolosso of Appleton, WI and Kari (Stephen) Koehnke of Omro, WI; brother, Gerald (Mary Lou) Kostka of Little Chute, WI; sisters, Bonita Hartjes of Little Chute, WI, Mary Ann Schmitt of Leesburg, VA, and Janet Ertl of Appleton, WI; sisters-in-law, Janice (Mel) Antos, Joyce Damshauser, and Rosie (Bill) Kohl; grandchildren, Amanda (Darrin Schulz, Jonathan (Amy) Kolosso, Troy (Annie) Koehnke, Eric (Laura) Koehnke, and Jeffrey (Mindy) Koehnke; great grandchildren, Parker and Connor Kolosso, Eloise Koehnke, Mackenzie Koehnke, Hadley and Colton Koehnke, Madison and Brooklyn Schulz; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel and Gary Kostka; sisters, Camilla Gailey and Susan Russ and brother in laws; Leroy "Boomer" Kuse ,Geno Kuse, Orrin "Bud" Damshueser, Richard Subert, Gerald "Spec" Hartjes, Robert Wildenberg, Thomas Ertl, and Paul Gailey; one sister in law Beth Kostka.
Private services will be held.
The family would like to say a special thanks Della, Sue, Dennis and Vicki, Jeff, the Alvin Fire Department, and the Hospice Nurses, Ministry Homecare, and Northern Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Donald P. Kostka online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com
Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.