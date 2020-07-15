Donald Phillips
Combined Locks - Donald "Don" Phillips, Combined Locks, passed away at St. Elizabeth hospital on July 13 , 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Kaukauna on April 25, 1938 to the late Burton and Edith (Schubert) Phillips. Donald married Patricia Hawley on November 28 1959. Together they had three beautiful children Jeff, Lynn, and Jill. On December 11, 1981 he married Delores "Lori" Wildenberg.
Don enjoyed a long career as a Tool and Die Machinist with Miller Electric Manufacturing Company in Appleton, where he worked for nearly 40 years before retiring. He also put his skills to use in his hobby of making cooking tripods and cribbage boards which his friends and family delighted in receiving. He enjoyed outdoor sports especially duck hunting, muskie fishing, and spending time at deer camp with friends and family.
Don is survived by his children: Jeff (Melody) Phillips, Madison, Lynn (Denny) Schuh, Appleton, Jill (Dave) Phillips, Fort Myers, Florida. Stepchildren: Jeff (Patti) Wildenberg, Jack (Karen) Wildenberg, Mike (Rita) Wildenberg. Grandchildren: Jason (Ashlee) Schuh, Andrea Schuh, Jessica (Michael) Culver, Isaac Phillips, Russ (Heather), Rick (Amanda) and Jackie Wildenberg, Luke (Katie), Magie, Tom and Natalie (Trent) Wildenberg, and his 10? great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his dear wife Lori, sisters Marjorie Renwich and Elizabeth Akers (Bennett), and brother James.
In his final years Don was well-cared for by the staff at The Landings (American Grand) in Kaukauna, and in his final days the staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
A graveside committal service for Don will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery in Combined Locks. Online condolences can be expressed at www. verkuilenfh.com
.