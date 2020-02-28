|
Donald R. Baughman
Appleton - Dr. Donald R. Baughman, Appleton, WI formally of Kerrville, TX and Dubuque, IA, passed away suddenly on February 25, 2020 at Heartwood Homes Senior Living in Appleton, WI at the age of 91.
Donald was born May 24, 1928 in Charles City, IA, the son of Helen and Leo Baughman. After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School, Don entered the Marine Corps. Don graduated from the University of Iowa School of Medicine and during that time he met the love of his life Joan and moved to Dubuque to raise 6 children. Don served as a radiologist in Dubuque and the Tri-State area hospitals and Dubuque Internal Medicine for over 30 years.
Don and his loving wife Joan spent 67 wonderful years of marriage together. Don is survived by his wife Joan; his sons Grant (Patti) Baughman of Neenah, WI, their children Lindsay and (Ryan) Moore of Neenah, WI, Adam and (fiancé) Valerie Mansour of Boulder, CO, Ashley and (Travis) Rewalt of Menasha, WI; Dirk and (Julie) Baughman, their children Mitchell and Mark of Lincoln NE; Scott Baughman of Prescott, AZ; daughter Joan (William) Primasing of Dubuque, their children Zak Dunne and significant other (Angie Germaine) of Dubuque, Meggan and Jack Shedd of Chicago, IL; daughter Jane Baughman of Grand Forks, ND, her children Ali Howell of San Diego, CA and Michael Dubay and fiancé (Tierney Bevers) of New Richmond, WI; and great grandchildren, Nolan and Daphne Moore, Grace and Cole Dunne.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Mark Baughman.
Arrangements are being handled by Valley Funeral Home. Private Family Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020