|
|
Donald R. "Don" Falk
Waupaca - Age 73, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Waupaca Hospital. He lived in King Wisconsin Veterans Home. Donald Falk was born in Merrill, WI on January 10, 1946 to Lillian Touchette and Erwin Krueger. He was adopted by the late Mr. and Mrs. August Falk.
He went to school in Merrill, WI. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army and was awarded honorable discharge in 1969. He married Ione Delzer on April 27, 1968 in New London, WI. They were divorced in 1981. He worked as a laborer for Neenah Foundry for a short time. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. For the last few years he loved painting woodwork and ceramics. He talked of starting his own business.
Don is survived by his children: Lisa (Terry) VanDenBroek, Brian (Heather) Falk, Shane (Stacy) Falk; grandchildren: Nathan, Nicole, Tayler, Tanya, Jordon, Katie and two step grandkids: Zack and Justin; great-grandchildren Faith and Emma, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Donald Falk is preceded in death by his son Roger Falk.
A memorial fund is being established in Don's name. The family of Donald Falk wishes to extend our sincere thanks to caregivers at King Veterans home and at Waupaca Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 2:30pm Friday June 7th with Pastor John Roe officiating at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019