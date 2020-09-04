Donald Reinke

Donald ReinkeKaukauna - Donald Patrick Reinke, 71 years old, born December 28, 1948, found peace August 20, 2020. Don graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1968 and enlisted in the Army that summer. He served his country from 1968-1970 which included a tour in Vietnam. Don was a millwright at various paper mills in the Fox Valley area. He loved nature and the outdoors and sitting around the campfire enjoying a beer or soda or two. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. Donnie loved his kitties.Don is survived by Jerome Reinke (Pat), Diane Brochtrup-Hovey, Thomas Reinke, Cheryl Ehle, James Reinke (Barb), John Reinke (Barb) and Sheila Wilquet. Don is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Don was preceded in death by William Reinke (Father), Madge Reinke (Mother), Roberta Van Den Eng (Sister) and Michael Reinke (Brother).A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am starting with Military Memorial Service at the Kaukauna Veterans Memorial Park located at 420 Lawe St. followed by a gathering at Tommy G's 107 Wisconsin Avenue, Kaukauna until 3:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the 1000 Island Conservancy in Kaukauna or the family.