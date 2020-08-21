1/1
Donald Robert "Don" Kearn
1966 - 2020
{ "" }
Kingman, AZ - Donald Robert Kearn "Don" age 54, passed away unexpectedly on August 13th, in Kingman, Arizona. Don was born Feburary 10th, 1966 in Appleton, to Robert and Joan Kearn, Don was the middle child between Amy Kearn and Peter Kearn. He was outgoing and a free spirit who was loved by so many. He enjoyed fixing up old cars and selling them. Don rarely sat down as he was always working on something.

For many years Don owned a business in downtown Appleton, "Doodles Tattoos." He was an amazing artist and loved drawing since he was a child. Don then moved to Arizona and did truck driving. Don loved driving in the mountains and going to see the ocean in California. His life was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32- "and be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ". Don's life was cut short but he lived it to the fullest every chance he got.

Don is survived by his four children: Timothy Grosskreutz, Jessica Grosskreutz, Abigail Forster, and Dax Kearn; and his 10 grandchildren.

A service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday August 29th, at the Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Saturday from 10 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Don was very loved and will be missed dearly.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
AUG
29
Service
12:00 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
