Services
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
Waupaca, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Waupaca, WI
View Map
Waupaca - Donald "Don" James Schmit, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by his family at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI.

Don was born June 15, 1945 in Jamestown, ND son of Edward and Cecelia (Weiler) Schmit. He and his 4 brothers and 4 sisters worked long days on the family farm and attended a one-room country school together. In 1963, Don graduated Lisbon High School and went on to ND State School of Science. Don also proudly served his country in the ND National Guard.

In the fall of 1970, he met his best friend and love of a lifetime, Cheryl "Chere" (Kobs) in Appleton, WI. April 29, 1972 the two wed and have been together almost everyday for the past 47 years. Chere and Don lived and worked together. In fact, Don first met Chere when he hired her at Montgomery Wards. Not long after in October 1979, they opened Hardware Plus in Waupaca, WI. In January of 2007 they closed their store's doors. Don spent the next 11 years working at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King as a locksmith, snow plow driver and jack of all trades.

He was well known for his wit and BS. On the side, Don loved to tinker and create things. He took up many hobbies and excelled in them. He particularly enjoyed creating items using stained glass. He was a Master Gardener, avid hunter, family-man and outdoorsman.

He is survived by two of his children Jaime of Waupaca, WI & Chris (Abbie) of LaGrange Park, IL. He will be greatly missed by his 4 grandchildren, Aiden & Emma of Waupaca and Norah and Miles of LaGrange Park.

Don is also survived by brothers Edward (Bertha) of Davis, CA, John of Salida, CA, and William (Amy) of Wahpeton, ND; his sisters Ellen Olmstead (Richard) of Brainerd, MN, Barbara Cameron of Montgomery, TX, Susan Killingbeck (Keith) of Charlestown, RI, and sister-in-law Cheryl K (Joseph). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Kathleen and Mary Ann; brother, Joseph and daughter, Jennifer.

A remembrance celebration will be held at First United Methodist Church, Waupaca, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2:30 to 3:30 PM and a Memorial Service will follow at 4:00. We invite everyone to come out and share their memories and love for Don and his family.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 4, 2019
