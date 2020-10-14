Donald Schroeder

Donald SchroederHilbert - Donald E. Schroeder, age 83, of Hilbert, died on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born April 9, 1937, son of the late Edwin and Marie (Ziegert) Schroeder.Donald graduated from Hilbert High School, class of 1956. He married Diane Lefeber and together raised 4 children.He served in the U.S. Army reserves. He worked at Kimberly Clark for over 29 years at the Lakeview Plant. He looked forward to meeting his union friends at their annual retirement banquet.Donald was a long time member of his beloved St. Peter Lutheran in Hilbert where he served as church trustee. He belonged to the Garden of Hearts organization which helped engrave stones and planted memorials.As an avid fisherman he was a former member of the Brothertown Fishing Club. He looked forward to a good game of dice with his retired friends and never passed up a round of sheepshead. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packer and the Milwaukee Brewers and took countless drives around the countryside enjoying the local beauty.He is survived by his children: Larry (Vicki) Schroeder, Tammy Hogue and special friend, Junior, Bruce (Lynette) Schroeder; 7 grandchildren: Crystal (Kevin) Ziegert, Mark (Misty) Pagel, Rachel Pagel, Kayla ( Chase) Jensen, Trisha (Skylar) Liebzeit, Alicia Schroeder, and Alayna Schroeder; great-grandchildren: Raja, Jaxsen, Lewis, Vivien, Hazel, and Knox; siblings: Kathy Lemke and Albert (Carol) Schroeder; sibling-in-law, Henrietta Schroeder; step-brothers John (JoAnne) Schroeder, and other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Roy Schroeder; his brothers, Gene Schroeder and Clifford Schroeder; step-brother, Richard Schroeder, and brother-in-law, Ralph Lemke.A funeral service will be at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hilbert with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating. Burial will be in the St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at church for a time of visitation from 9:30 AM to 11:15 on Saturday, October 17, 2020.