Donald T. Miller age 80 passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Care Partners Assisted Living in Appleton, surrounded by family & friends.
He was born in Neenah, January 14, 1940 the son of Frank J. and Beatrice (Schooner) Miller. Donald was proud of his Native American heritage and was a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation.
Donald was a veteran having served his country with tours in the Army, Airforce and Navy.
Donald is survived by his daughter Sarah, two sons Christian and Merrill; seven grandchildren: Eric, Anthony, Joseph, Robert Miller; Jacob Blackledge; Michael Troch; and Tina Kirkland: two brothers: Jerald and Paul. Two special nieces Mary Cone and Sue Eppinger and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sharon; six sisters: Myrtle Wienandt, Alvira Burmeister, Frances Gast, Nettie Annis, and Violet Miller: five brothers: Frank R; Murray; William; Merrill and David.
The funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Kessler Funeral Home in Neenah with Pastor Todd Werner officiating, and Pastor Jon Gallatin assisting. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah, Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until time of service at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956.
Donald's family extends a special thank you to his care givers at Care Partners Assisted Living and Hospice Care who provided Donald with exceptional care, kindness and compassion, also Pastor Tabitha and Jon Gallatin for their support during this difficult time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020