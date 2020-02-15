|
|
Oshkosh - Donald "Mike" W. Winter, age 87 of Oshkosh, passed away on February 13, 2020 peacefully at Eden Meadows. Mike was born May 20, 1932 in, Oshkosh, WI, the son of Jesse M. and Alice C. (Ganzel) Winter.
He was united in marriage to Suzanne M. Winter on June 12, 1954 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, where he was a lifetime member. Mike enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time at the cottage on Chain Lake in Lakewood, Wisconsin with family and friends. He and Sue were past members of the Badger Bums Camping Club. A favorite pastime of Mike's included trips to the casinos with Sue and their close friends, the Hallas. Mike was known for always having a colorful joke to tell to get a laugh out of everyone he could - even strangers.
Mike proudly served his country from 1952-56 with the U.S. Navy. He was later employed as a machine tender for Kimberly Clark Corporation for 25 years.
He is survived by his three children, Debbie Graff, Oshkosh, Karen (Keith) Pierce, Muskego, and Michael (Kim), Oshkosh; eight grandchildren, Alexis (Matthew) Stogbauer, Catherine (Troy Stadler) Graff and Olivia Graff, Oshkosh, Kristin Pierce, Racine, Kyle (Kelsi) Pierce, Cambridge, MN and Kelsey (Aaron Bishop) Pierce, St. Francis, Devin (Joelle) Winter, Oshkosh, Carley (Craig Reiter) Winter, Kaukauna, two great granddaughters, Grace Graff-Stadler, Oshkosh and Kenzie Pierce, Racine, one brother-in-law, Kenneth "Butch" Kriegel, Oshkosh. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne M. Winter, parents, son, Marc A. Winter, son-in-law, Ronald J. Graff, brothers, Jesse and John Winter, sisters, Ruth Paulson, Joyce Schroeder and Janet Streich.
The memorial service for Donald will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh, WI at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The Reverend Andi Wolf will officiate. Visitation with the family is from 3:30pm until the hour of the service. Private burial will be held at a later date at the Union Cemetery in Tigerton, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020