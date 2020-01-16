|
|
Donald Warner
Appleton - Donald James Warner, 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Don was born June 28, 1943 in Saginaw, Michigan. He is the son of Charles and Alice (Gehrcke) Warner. On December 9, 1961 he married his high school sweetheart, Sandy (Korf) Warner in Saginaw, Michigan. Don and Sandy relocated their family to Kaukauna, WI in 1982.
Don is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy; son Mark and grandson Marcus,; son Steve (Nancy) and grandchildren Alli (Zach) Butcher, Ryan (Alyce) Warner, Miranda Warner, Brandon (Erin) Wentland and Spencer Wentland; and daughter Julie (Jim) Van Vonderen and grandchildren Alex and Ava and 8 great-grandchildren.
Don enjoyed playing golf, hunting and spending time with friends and family.
The funeral service for Don will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Fargo Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020