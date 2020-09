Donna A. (Vander Zanden) KillianKaukauna - Donna Killian, age 67 of Kaukauna, passed away on Thursday evening, September 17, 2020, following a lingering illness.A private funeral liturgy for Donna will be held for her immediate family members, but that service will be livestreamed at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 on Donna's obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com The family would like to extend their thanks to everyone at St. Paul Elder Services. We consider you all to be special angels who watched over Donna during her stay. Your kindness will never be forgotten.