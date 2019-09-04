|
Donna Champeau
Green Bay - Donna Mae (VanBoxtel) Champeau of Green Bay was born to eternal life at the young age of 66 on Saturday, August 31st after a two year cancer battle. Donna was born May 25th, 1953 in Freedom, WI, the daughter of Ervin and Evelyn (Linders) VanBoxtel.
Donna was a graduate of Freedom High School, after receiving her degree in accounting started her own systems analyst consulting business, DDR Systems. Later, Donna's sweet personality was the perfect fit in accounting at Seroogy's Chocolates of DePere where she recently retired this summer. Our beloved Donna was a faithful catholic and volunteer at SS Edward and Isidore Church, was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, loved to attend her grandchildren's sporting events, had a passion for reading, enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Donna will be sadly missed by all those who enjoyed her pleasant disposition and always being there to listen or offer advice when needed. Those who knew Donna, were touched by her genuine spirit, sincere care and thoughtfulness.
Donna is survived by her mother, Evelyn (VanBoxtel) Hug; her daughter, Tina (Kevin) Carr; her grandchildren; Brayden and Sophia; three sisters, Judy (Jim) Ihde, Pat (Dave) Feldkamp, Lisa (Terry) Adams; three brothers, Randy VanBoxtel, Bill (Jennifer) VanBoxtel, James (Kathy) VanBoxtel; her loving companion, Al Dorn and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Ervin VanBoxtel; brothers, Eugene VanBoxtel and Tom VanBoxtel.
Family and friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, with prayer service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday morning at St. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd, Suamico, from 10:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, Rev. David Hoffman will preside. Burial will be at St. Nicholas Parish in Freedom, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of flowers, please take time to do something special with your family. Have dinner together, go camping or take that vacation you have been putting off, family is everything.
Donna's family extends a sincere word of thanks to Father Dave Hoffman and Carol Mueller from SS Edward and Isidore Church, all the family and friends who provided meals and support during this time, and the staff of Unity Hospice for the loving care and concern given to Donna and her family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019