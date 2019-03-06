|
Donna Eccles Yadon
Superior - Donna Eccles Yadon, 97, formerly of Superior WI, passed away on February 21, 2019 in Brillion WI.
Donna was born in Strathcona, MN to Henry and Clara (Nelson) Eccles on December 28, 1921. She went to high school in Edinburgh ND, graduating in 1940. In her early years, Donna and her sister Gloria, spent time in San Francisco CA, working for United Airlines. They moved to Superior WI, where she spent most of her life. She worked at Minnesota Woolen and Duluth Avionics, before becoming a cook at Parkland County Home. After retirement, Donna worked with young children in the Foster Grandparent Program at Bryant Elementary School in Superior. She enjoyed reading, bingo, games, trips to the casino, lunch with friends, and a great cup of coffee.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clara (Nelson) Eccles. Husband Ermul (Francis) Yadon. Seven brothers and sisters; Harry Eccles Jr., Cameron Eccles, Nadine Skytland, Gloria Eccles, Joyce Eccles, James Eccles, and Nolan Eccles. A daughter-in-law, Darlene Eccles and other dear family and friends.
Donna is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law; Devon Eccles of Brillion WI, Tony and Sheila (Traxler) Yadon of Prole IA. Her baby sister June Ann Avery of Superior WI; one sister-in-law, Dorothy (Nolan) Eccles of Superior WI. Three grandchildren; Duane (Melissa) Swonger of Hammond WI, William (Bill) Swonger of Manitowoc WI, and Dawnie (Paul) Wacek of Brillion WI. Six great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Our family wishes to extend the sincerest gratitude to her newest family; the staff and residents of West Haven Nursing Home in Brillion WI, along with ThedaCare hospice nurses. Your love and compassion made her last house a home, and all of you a family. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
It was Donna's request to forgo a funeral or memorial; instead, read a book, play a game, go for lunch, take a walk, enjoy a great cup of coffee. Live your life making memories. We thank you all for your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019