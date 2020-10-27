Donna Gloede

Donna GloedeFox Crossing - Donna Varyan Gloede, 85, of Fox Crossing passed away on Thursday October 22, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. The daughter of Ralph and Reva (Standley) Schmitz. She is a graduate of Lincoln High School in Seattle, Washington. On November 10, 1966 she married a Marine, Frederick "Fritz" Gloede, while he was stationed at the Sand Point Naval Air Station in Seattle and they were married for just over 39 years. Donna later worked with the disabled community in Washington State for many years, working to help families get what they needed from the state level and county level by talking to elected officials, so that everyone could make their lives better. She also was a past President of the American Legion Guy Smith Post Auxiliary in Shoreline Washington. In her later years, Donna enjoyed listening to audio books and politics on the television, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and staying touch with her friends.Donna is survived by: (2)Sons: Daniel Harkleroad and Frederick Gloede Jr., both of Fox Crossing and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert and David Schmitz, her 1st husband Ronald Harkleroad, her 2nd husband "Fritz" and (2)Sons: Raymond & Richard Gloede along with many other relatives.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.