1/1
Donna Gloede
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Gloede

Fox Crossing - Donna Varyan Gloede, 85, of Fox Crossing passed away on Thursday October 22, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. The daughter of Ralph and Reva (Standley) Schmitz. She is a graduate of Lincoln High School in Seattle, Washington. On November 10, 1966 she married a Marine, Frederick "Fritz" Gloede, while he was stationed at the Sand Point Naval Air Station in Seattle and they were married for just over 39 years. Donna later worked with the disabled community in Washington State for many years, working to help families get what they needed from the state level and county level by talking to elected officials, so that everyone could make their lives better. She also was a past President of the American Legion Guy Smith Post Auxiliary in Shoreline Washington. In her later years, Donna enjoyed listening to audio books and politics on the television, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and staying touch with her friends.

Donna is survived by: (2)Sons: Daniel Harkleroad and Frederick Gloede Jr., both of Fox Crossing and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert and David Schmitz, her 1st husband Ronald Harkleroad, her 2nd husband "Fritz" and (2)Sons: Raymond & Richard Gloede along with many other relatives.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved