Donna J. TeschAppleton - Donna Jane (Yokeum) Tesch passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was born April 28, 1950 to the late Diane (Dery) & Walter Yokeum. Donna was raised in Sherwood and went to high school in Kaukauna where she graduated in 1968. Donna was the youngest of 4 children and proud of her family heritage and her father's established business, Yokeum Motors. Until her death, you could count on seeing a Yokeum Motors yearly calendar by her side. Donna was first united in marriage to James LaBorde and for a short time, with their two sons, lived in Germany where he was stationed. After raising the boys as a single mom, Donna met the love of her life Thomas (Tom) Tesch in 1992. They were united in marriage on September 9, 1994 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Woodville, Wi and recently celebrated 26 years of marriage.Tom and Donna enjoyed life to the fullest. They shared many passions in life: their love for music, great friends, traveling, and their cottage on Koonz Lake. Donna worked for many places where she met great friends and created many memories. Donna's jobs at WKAU Radio Station, Channel 32, US Oil, and Tesch Chemical kept her in the forefront of her joy for working with people. Donna "loved" people and "loved" to plan parties, right up until her time of death. She was an avid cook, gardener and enjoyed the outdoors.We were all blessed with an additional 5 years with Donna after suffering a traumatic heart attack and surgery in October of 2015. Donna was able to remain at home while Tom took loving care of her. She loved her home and her family and without Tom this would not have been possible. Donna will be deeply missed by all the lives she touched.Donna is survived by her husband, Tom, children: Bryon (Tammy) LaBorde, Appleton, Wi, Sean (Stacy) LaBorde, Mount Horeb, Wi; 4 grandchildren, Olivia LaBorde, Lindsey, Madelyn, and Nolan LaBorde, sister Nancy Probst, Appleton, Wi, brother David (Linda St. Pierre) Yokeum, Mountian, Wi, Donna is further survived by many nieces, nephews, special cousins, other relatives and dear friends.Donna is further preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Rolland Hackbarth, brother-in-law Arlin Probst, brother-in-law William Tesch, sister-in-law Suzie LaBorde, first husband, James LaBorde, nephews Jason Probst and Lee Hackbarth, her mother and father-in-law Lester and Ruth Tesch and many great aunts and uncles.Family will be having a private service at this time at Wichmann Funeral Home in Appleton. The family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of Donna's life on June 21, 2021 with the location to be determined.Mother, wife, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend you have blessed us in so many ways. May you ride on Angels wings until we meet again. You will be missed mom.