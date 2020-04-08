|
Donna Jean Schonscheck
Omro - Donna Jean Schonscheck, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Donna was a devoted wife and mother. She was always at the side of her high school love and best friend Gordon, her husband of 64 years. They spent their entire married life on the family farm.
Donna and Gordy enjoyed camping in Northern Wisconsin and winter trips to Florida, attending EAA, country music festivals, Winneconne school events, and watching the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. She was a member of the Borth United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon; three children, Randy (Julie), of Omro; Mark (Sherry), of Omro; Debra Jean, of Wausau; four grandchildren, David (Sierra), of Omro; Daniel (Abbey), of Oshkosh; Kelsey and Kolyn, of Wausau; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Landon, Graham and Charlotte; two sisters, Yvonne Sprenger, of Larsen; Cheryl Poehlman, of Kaukauna; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard and Violet Kiesow, Bernice Schonscheck, Virginia Schonscheck; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, V. Stuart and Evelyn Furman.
A private family service will be held and burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Poygan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A memorial will be established.
If you wish, please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020