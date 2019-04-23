|
Donna Kiesow
Readfield - Donna L. (Steinbach)Kiesow, formerly of Readfield, WI, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born to the late Carl E. and Elfrieda(Peter)Steinbach on March 17, 1935, in Ogdensburg, WI. She married Robert E. Kiesow on June 19, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Readfield. He preceded her in death on November 22, 1996. Donna was a very active, long-time and faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church. She worked for several different paper companies in the Fox Valley and retired from Kimberly-Clark. Donna enjoyed traveling and having lunch with her friends. She especially enjoyed family gatherings, being with her four nieces and nephews, her eight great and eight great-great-nieces and nephews. Her love for children and young people in the community could be seen by her caring and kindness to them. Donna will be sadly missed, especially by her sister, Vivian Voiss; and her sister-in-law, Carole Steinbach. She was a special aunt to nieces, Mary (Voiss) Fetterer, and Carla Steinbach Huther; nephews, Scott (Theresa) Voiss and Curt (Karen) Steinbach and their families; relatives, friends and friends Barb and Jack Oakley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob; her brother Carl Steinbach; brother-in-law, Kenneth Voiss; half-sister, Gertrude (Hollis) Rienick; and her niece's husband, Robert Huther. Christian Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11AM at Zion Lutheran Church (WELS), N985 County Rd. W, Fremont (Readfield). Rev. Peter Kesting will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9AM until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established for Zion Lutheran Church.
Donna's family is very grateful to Pastor Kesting for his visits and words of comfort and care, and to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Appleton for the loving care they gave Donna. Thank you and God Bless.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 23, 2019