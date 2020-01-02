Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
473 Seventh St.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
473 Seventh St.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Klatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Klatt


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Klatt Obituary
Donna Klatt

Appleton - Donna Mae (Scheibe) Klatt, 78, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1941, to the late Victor and Erma (Sievert) Scheibe in Appleton. Donna was united in marriage to James Klatt on February 11, 1967, at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton. She was employed at J.J. Keller as an Office Clerk for the transportation department, retiring in 2006. Donna enjoyed crocheting and was very good at quilting. She was a perfect mother and a loving grandmother.

Donna is survived by her husband James, children Deborah (Steve) Arfstrom and Julie (Gerald) Schuette, grandchildren Ashley Yarbrough, Brian Arfstrom, Melissa Arfstrom and Jessica Schuette, brothers Larry (Jane) Scheibe, Lester Scheibe, sister Susan (Jack) Huff, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Donna was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Ann Grimm, Betty Runge, and Carol Geiger.

A funeral service for Donna will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 473 Seventh St., Menasha, 54952, with Pastor David Skarsten officiating. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Donna's name to a .

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent