Donna Klatt
Appleton - Donna Mae (Scheibe) Klatt, 78, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1941, to the late Victor and Erma (Sievert) Scheibe in Appleton. Donna was united in marriage to James Klatt on February 11, 1967, at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton. She was employed at J.J. Keller as an Office Clerk for the transportation department, retiring in 2006. Donna enjoyed crocheting and was very good at quilting. She was a perfect mother and a loving grandmother.
Donna is survived by her husband James, children Deborah (Steve) Arfstrom and Julie (Gerald) Schuette, grandchildren Ashley Yarbrough, Brian Arfstrom, Melissa Arfstrom and Jessica Schuette, brothers Larry (Jane) Scheibe, Lester Scheibe, sister Susan (Jack) Huff, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Donna was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Ann Grimm, Betty Runge, and Carol Geiger.
A funeral service for Donna will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 473 Seventh St., Menasha, 54952, with Pastor David Skarsten officiating. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Donna's name to a .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020