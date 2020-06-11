Donna L. Mueller
Appleton - On June 9, 2020, Donna Mueller, age 67 of Appleton, passed away at her home, surrounded by those she loved.
Due to current circumstances, the family is planning a private service for Donna. However, for the comfort of her many family members and friends, the service will be livestreamed at Donna's obituary page, which can be found at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. The service will begin at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent. For more information or to share a memory of Donna, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.