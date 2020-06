Donna L. MuellerAppleton - On June 9, 2020, Donna Mueller, age 67 of Appleton, passed away at her home, surrounded by those she loved.Due to current circumstances, the family is planning a private service for Donna. However, for the comfort of her many family members and friends, the service will be livestreamed at Donna's obituary page, which can be found at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com . The service will begin at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020.A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent. For more information or to share a memory of Donna, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com