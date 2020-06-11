Donna L. Mueller
Appleton - On June 9, 2020, Donna Mueller, age 67 of Appleton, passed away at her home, surrounded by those she loved. She died after a faith-filled battle with cancer. Donna was born in Appleton on May 12, 1953, daughter of the late Norman and Marjorie (Hinz) Schleitwiler. She attended Appleton West High School and graduated in 1971. On August 6, 1982 she married Bob Mueller at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton.
For those who knew Donna, family was everything to her. She was her family's biggest cheerleader. Donna enjoyed spending time with Bob, her children, and grandchildren. Family reunions with extended family were also special times for her. If she wasn't with her family, you could find her tending to flowers in her garden, at her sewing machine creating or fixing things, or in the kitchen. She was a fabulous cook, and homemade pizza was a favorite. Donna was a lifetime music lover. In recent years, she enjoyed watching her grandson perform with the Appleton Boychoir and loved attending performances at the PAC.
Donna was a longtime and faithful member at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton, and of course, appreciated those that provided the beautiful worship music there.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; three children: Jon (fiancée Jenny Low) Glasheen of Appleton; Amy (Jerry) Behrendt of Menasha; and Bryan Mueller of Appleton; three grandchildren: Amber (Mike) Werner, Peyton Behrendt, and Tyson Behrendt; a sister: Sue (Steve) Olson; a brother: Steve (Lynn) Schleitwiler; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She is also survived by Bob's siblings. They include Cheryl (Al) Mooren, Debra (Randy) Krause, Nancy Kolbe, Sandy (John) Johnson, and Mary Lessor.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws: Jake and Florence Mueller, and brothers-in-law Dan Mueller, Ken Kolbe, and Bob Lessor.
Due to current circumstances, the family is planning a private service for Donna. However, for the comfort of her many family members and friends, the service will be livestreamed at Donna's obituary page, which can be found at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. The service will begin at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Anthony Phillips, Daisy Boehm, the staff at Theda Care Cancer Center, and the Theda Care at Home hospice team. Thanks also to Betsy Rachubinski at Peaceful Purpose, a non-profit salon that provides low cost or free wigs, hats, or headcovers for those dealing with illnesses. We are also grateful for the many friends, neighbors, and loved ones for your thoughts, visits and prayers. We will forever remember your love, care, and kindness.
In memory of Donna the family has requested that memorials be directed to Peaceful Purpose, 3505 Commerce Court, Appleton, WI 54911, or donate blood. The need is great, and Donna and her family support the Community Blood Center. Please join them.
Mom, though the beat of your music is over, we will sing your song of love forever.
Appleton - On June 9, 2020, Donna Mueller, age 67 of Appleton, passed away at her home, surrounded by those she loved. She died after a faith-filled battle with cancer. Donna was born in Appleton on May 12, 1953, daughter of the late Norman and Marjorie (Hinz) Schleitwiler. She attended Appleton West High School and graduated in 1971. On August 6, 1982 she married Bob Mueller at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton.
For those who knew Donna, family was everything to her. She was her family's biggest cheerleader. Donna enjoyed spending time with Bob, her children, and grandchildren. Family reunions with extended family were also special times for her. If she wasn't with her family, you could find her tending to flowers in her garden, at her sewing machine creating or fixing things, or in the kitchen. She was a fabulous cook, and homemade pizza was a favorite. Donna was a lifetime music lover. In recent years, she enjoyed watching her grandson perform with the Appleton Boychoir and loved attending performances at the PAC.
Donna was a longtime and faithful member at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton, and of course, appreciated those that provided the beautiful worship music there.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; three children: Jon (fiancée Jenny Low) Glasheen of Appleton; Amy (Jerry) Behrendt of Menasha; and Bryan Mueller of Appleton; three grandchildren: Amber (Mike) Werner, Peyton Behrendt, and Tyson Behrendt; a sister: Sue (Steve) Olson; a brother: Steve (Lynn) Schleitwiler; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She is also survived by Bob's siblings. They include Cheryl (Al) Mooren, Debra (Randy) Krause, Nancy Kolbe, Sandy (John) Johnson, and Mary Lessor.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws: Jake and Florence Mueller, and brothers-in-law Dan Mueller, Ken Kolbe, and Bob Lessor.
Due to current circumstances, the family is planning a private service for Donna. However, for the comfort of her many family members and friends, the service will be livestreamed at Donna's obituary page, which can be found at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. The service will begin at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Anthony Phillips, Daisy Boehm, the staff at Theda Care Cancer Center, and the Theda Care at Home hospice team. Thanks also to Betsy Rachubinski at Peaceful Purpose, a non-profit salon that provides low cost or free wigs, hats, or headcovers for those dealing with illnesses. We are also grateful for the many friends, neighbors, and loved ones for your thoughts, visits and prayers. We will forever remember your love, care, and kindness.
In memory of Donna the family has requested that memorials be directed to Peaceful Purpose, 3505 Commerce Court, Appleton, WI 54911, or donate blood. The need is great, and Donna and her family support the Community Blood Center. Please join them.
Mom, though the beat of your music is over, we will sing your song of love forever.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.