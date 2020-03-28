|
Donna L. Sauter
Menasha - Donna L. Sauter, nee Dahlke, age 61, passed away at home unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born September 15, 1958 in Wausau, daughter of Roman and Doris (Rosine) Dahlke.
Donna graduated from Mosinee High School in 1976. She attended Northcentral Technical College and earned her Nursing Assistant certificate and was employed with St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield. This is where she met John Sauter as a patient. They were married on September 9, 1978 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Halder, WI.
Donna and John moved to Appleton after their marriage. She was employed with Accurate Converters and then Vande Walle's Candies before retiring so she could baby sit for her grandchildren. Donna enjoyed helping everyone she met: baking bread, cookies and pies for bake sales at St. Joseph's Church and for friends and neighbors. Donna was a 40+ year member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton where she helped with many of their groups and with Bingo nights.
Donna is survived by her husband, John; four sons: Roman Sauter, Tim (Angela) Sauter, Chris (Christina King) Sauter, Steven (Abigail) Sauter; nine grandchildren: William, Caden, Isabella, Lucas, Emelia, Peter, Sebastian, Montgomery and Sullivan; her parents, Roman and Doris Dahlke and siblings Diane (Tony) Kaiser, Dorene (Doug) Nash and Roy Dahlke.
Donna was preceded in death by their infant child who she is now holding for the first time; her father and mother-in-law, Jerome and Rose Sauter; and nephew, Lucas Kaiser.
A private family funeral will take place and burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Eau Pleine, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial for Donna is being established with St. Joseph Parish.
