Donna Lee Mortimer
Chilton, Wisconsin - Donna Lee (Groeschel) Mortimer
Our beautiful Wife, Mom, Mother-In-Law, Grandma, Godmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend joined the Angels on January 5, 2020. Donna Lee (Groeschel) Mortimer - Mom Mort - was born on July 29, 1931 to Marcella (Schneider) Groeschel and John Groeschel. She grew up on School Street in Chilton and was thrilled when her little sister Marlene was born so they could have all kinds of adventures together.
She attended St Augustine Catholic School and then Chilton High School, graduating with the class of 1949. While she was in High School she acted as "Majorette" for the marching band. Her love of band music continued throughout her life.
She started dating "Johnny" - The Love Of Her Life - when they were Freshmen in High School. They were married May 16, 1953 and were blessed to be able to celebrate 66 years of marriage on May 16th of this past year.
Donna was the "Best Mom Ever" to Paula and Grant and the "Best Grandma Ever" to Sarah, John & Lauren. She would do anything for them, up until the very end of her time on earth.
She dedicated 44 years (Half Of Her Life!) to the State Bank Of Chilton. She loved everything about the Bank and considered them "Her Family". After her retirement, she looked forward to stopping at the bank and seeing her old friends, especially on Fridays, because "State Bank Has The Best Popcorn".
Volunteering was a big part of Donna's life. She helped at the Chilton Care Center, led the Rosary at St Mary's Parish (Good Shepherd) and amassed an amazing 15,000 hours of volunteer time with the Calumet Medical Center (Ascension) Hospital Auxiliary.
She and "Johnny" loved to dance in their younger years. They were two of the best "Jitterbuggers" around. In later years, a slow waltz around the living room replaced the jitterbug.
Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish (formerly St Mary's). She participated in Perpetual Adoration for years and led the Rosary for morning mass.
In her "spare time" she loved playing cards. Bridge and Sheepshead were her favorites, but she could be convinced to play Blackjack during her many trips to Vegas with her friends and Paula. Her "Card Club Friends" became "Lifelong Friends". She and John spent much time with them, especially Cyril & Jackie Schaefer. There were many wonderful "Mortimer/Schaefer" family adventures throughout the years.
It brought Donna great joy to cheer at the many sporting events, concerts and plays which her grandchildren, Sarah, John & Lauren, were involved in. There were many spring softball games where Donna could be seen, sitting in a lawn chair in a winter coat, wrapped in blankets, cheering on the Chilton Tigers!
The Saturday Morning Jerry Schneider Show was always part of her weekend plans. She loved music - from Big Band Music to Polkas to WAPL! She even enjoyed her first (and only) Rolling Stones Concert In Vegas with Paula back in 1997! She loved trips to the Casino because "The Winning Is Just Beginning".
She also loved "Beautiful Lake Winnie In Quinney" Sunsets.
Throughout the years she also looked forward to snuggle visits from her "Furry Grandkids" Michi, Casper, Buddy, Sparky, Charlie & Wallace.
If there was a Packers or Badgers game on TV, Donna was perched in front of it, dressed in the proper apparel, complete with her football earrings.
Even when health issues slowed her down in later years, she kept her sense of humor and spunk!
The world was a much better place with her in it.
She is survived by her husband John, her children, Paula and Grant (Bonnie) Mortimer. Grandchildren, Sarah Mortimer (Fiancee Jack Korger), John Mortimer (Special Friend Haley Irwin) and Lauren Mortimer (Special Friend Tyler Suess). Her Furry Grandkids, Sparky, Charlie & Wallace, Her S ister Marlene Endries, Sister-In-Law Sister Jesse Marie Mortimer and Brother-In-Law Gene Mortimer. Godchildren, Chris Moravec, Jill Endries, Chris Schwobe and Holly De Arteaga. Nieces and Nephews, Jill Endries, Tina Catlin, Todd Endries, Pam Elmer, Paul Markwardt, Heidi Bogart, Jess Mortimer, Holly Dedering, Elizabeth Mortimer and Karin Kruithof. She is also survived by many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Marcella Groeschel, her Father-In-Law and Mother-In-Law, Jess and Hildegarde Mortimer, Brothers-In-Law William Endries and Allen Markwardt, Sisters-In-Law Ann Markwardt and Pam Mortimer and nephew Scott Endries.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton with Rev. Jon Thorsen officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 8:30 am until 11:30 am on Friday, January 10, 2020.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Medical Center, Father Jon, Deacon Dennis, Faye Wollersheim, The friends who sat by our side at the hospital and Wieting Funeral Home for their assistance during this difficult time.
"Goodbye My Beautiful Mom - Love You More
A Memorial Fund Has Been Established In The Name Of Donna Mortimer
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020