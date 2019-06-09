Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Navrestad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lee Navrestad


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Lee Navrestad Obituary
Donna Lee Navrestad

Menasha - Donna Lee Irene Navrestad, age 90, passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019 at Garden View Assisted Living. Donna was born on June 15, 1928 in Comanche, OK to John Rogers and Mary Knox. On July 11, 1946 she married the love of her life, Victor E Navrestad in Centralia, IL. They lived in Viroqua, WI their entire married life where they raised two sons, Rodney and Robert. Donna was a secretary at the middle school in Viroqua for many years until her retirement. After retirement she and Vic worked on compiling the history of Viroqua, WI which was published in a beautiful book following Vic's death.

After Vic's passing in 2003, Donna moved to the Fox Valley to be near Rod and Penny. She resided at Touchmark until moving to Garden View in 2013. She met many wonderful people through the years and enjoyed playing games and cards.

She is survived by Rodney and Penny Navrestad of Appleton, WI, their children Lucas (Katrina) and Josie. Also survived by Robert and Patti Navrestad of Galesville, WI, their children Joshua, Daniel and Vicki. There are several great grandchildren as well as one sister-in-law, Ethel Rogers, many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

A private service for the immediate family was held at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home in Little Chute, WI on Friday morning, June 7, 2019. Burial will be in the Asbury-Zion Cemetery, rural Viroqua, at a later date. As per Vic and Donna's request, their ashes will be comingled so that their earthly remains may spend eternity together while they rejoice in heaven

Rod and I would like to thank the caregivers at Garden View for your many years of attention to Donnalee with special thanks to Ann Coyle. You came in to our lives when we desperately needed you. To Heartland Hospice, you are my rock for now and my future. Bless you Nicole.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent