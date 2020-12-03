1/1
Donna M. Buttles
1934 - 2020
Donna M. Buttles

Waupaca - Donna M. Buttles, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1934 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Joseph and Madeline (Kryzanek) Kasperek. Donna graduated from Seymour High School in 1952. On December 1, 1956 she was united in marriage to Bruce E. Buttles in Anchorage, Alaska. Donna and Bruce farmed in the Manawa area for many years. At age 40, Donna went to UW Oshkosh and earned a Bachelor's Degree, Magna Cum Laude, in Social Work. She then worked for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in both Winnebago and Waupaca Counties. Donna retired after 17 ½ years of service. She volunteered for various community organizations including the State Farm Bureau where she served as the women's chairman, Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King and also served on the Manawa Library Board for a number of years. She loved reading, traveling and working in her flower gardens. She was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bruce; children: Andrew; Jeffrey (Patti), Kelly McGinnes, Phillip (Cindy); grandchildren: Amanda (John) Severns, Jacob Buttles, Kristie (Eric) Lamers, Evan McGinnis, Liam McGinnis, Cody Buttles and special friend Mackenzie, Hana (Tim) Buttles-Jerabek; great-grandchildren: Jules Buttles, Ethan Severns, Jacob W. Buttles, Jasper Buttles, Angel Rose Severns, Fenley Lamers and Asher Roger Lamers; siblings: Lori (Roger) Swenson, Brad (Kathie) Kasperek; brother-in-law: Ted DeWitt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Ronald and Gregory Kasperek and sister Judy DeWitt.

A memorial service for Donna will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with Fr. Xavier Santiago officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. For those attending, face masks are required and please practice social distancing. For those unable to attend, Donna's service will be recorded and a link placed on her obituary page on our website.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
DEC
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
December 3, 2020
hi buttles family sorry for the loss of this nice lady may she rest in peace take care bruce hope to see you soon chuckie ready from suring.
chuckie ready
Neighbor
