Donna M. Dorschner
1932 - 2020
Donna M. Dorschner

Menasha - Donna Mae Dorschner, nee Steffens, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Oakridge Gardens Nursing Center. She was born August 13, 1932 and a life-long Menasha resident, daughter of the late Henry and Josephine (Pelky) Steffens. Donna attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and Menasha High School prior to graduating from St. Mary's High School in 1951.

Donna married Raymond W. Dorschner on October 20, 1951 at St. Patrick's Church in Menasha. Ray was a famous Polka Band leader and Research Scientist at Marathon Corp. They had three sons: Randal, Steven and James.

Donna enjoyed being a housewife and mother, reading, watching TV, going on trips with the family and going to the casinos.

Donna is survived by her sons: Randal (Shirley) Dorschner, Steven (Carrie) Dorschner; daughter-in-law, Lisa Dorschner; six grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Carol Luebke. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her son, James; 3 infant children; a sister; and five brothers.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Menasha, with Deacon Don Schultz officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Hospice and Oakridge Gardens for the wonderful care of our mother.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
She was a wonderful Aunt. We had many great times bowling together. She will be missed. We are sorry for your loss.
Mary Laehn
