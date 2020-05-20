|
|
Donna M. (Morack) Knudsen
Manawa - Donna Mae Knudsen, age 75, passed away on May 15th, 2020 after a 17-month battle with Leukemia. Donna was born May 7th, 1945 in New London, WI, the daughter of Harold and Elbe (Beyer) Morack. She graduated from Hortonville Union High School in 1963. She married Donald Wayne Knudsen on September 28th, 1968 and moved to Manawa, WI.
She is survived by her husband Donald, daughter Jodi Lynn (William) Skinner, Reedsburg; son Jesse Donald Knudsen, Manawa; grandson Cody (Miranda) Shaw, Fond du Lac; granddaughter Kaelyn (Andrew) Shaw, Wisconsin Rapids; grandson Trenton Joshua Knudsen, Conneaut, OH; granddaughter Kinley Skinner, Reedsburg; granddaughter Brenley Mae Knudsen, Manawa; a great grandson Ryker Shaw, Wisconsin Rapids; great granddaughter Makenna Shaw, Fond du Lac; and a great granddaughter Carlee Schubert. One sister Sharon Brock, New London; three brothers Harold (Susan) Morack, Waupaca; Steve Morack, New London; and Wayne (Carol) Morack, New London, a sister-in-law Mary Craig, Manawa; and a brother-in-law- Earl Knudsen, Verona. She is further survived by her best friend Frances (Herbert) Harder, Chilton, 8 nephews, 8 nieces, plus many special cousins, grand nieces and grand nephews, and many dear friends.
Donna retired from Thrivent Financial for Lutherans (formerly Aid Association for Lutherans) Appleton, WI on June 21st, 2004 and 39 ½ years of service. She was currently a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manawa, WI and served as Secretary at Zion's for the last 12 years. She was active in the church serving on the alter committee, finance committee, and worship committee. Donna served as President of the ZWIC (Zion Women in Christ) until just before her passing. Donna enjoyed golfing, bike riding, cards, bowling, scrap booking, cooking, photography and traveling. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren and she treasured the many hours spent with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother gene Morack, nieces Tara Brock and Amy Knudsen.
A memorial service for Donna will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday June 7th at Zion Lutheran Church, Manawa, WI with Pastor Tedd Lees officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until time of service on Sunday June 7th, with fellowship and lunch served after the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 20 to May 24, 2020