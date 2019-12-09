Services
Donna M. Krueger Obituary
Donna M. Krueger

New London - Donna M. Krueger, age 82, of New London, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Trinity Terrace in New London. Donna was born on September 13, 1937 in Appleton to the late Levern and Leona (Goretzki) Johnson.

Donna is survived by her husband, John "Jack" and children, Tim (Laurie) Krueger, Brad (Kathie) Krueger and Kevin (Sandi) Krueger and step-children, Sherry Woock, Kay (Terry) Rick and Dale Krueger. She is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; step-daughter, Renae Smoot; siblings, Robert (Donna) Johnson and Janet (Butch) Smith.

The funeral service for Donna will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in the Town of Little Wolf.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Trinity Terrace for their kind and loving care.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
