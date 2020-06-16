Donna Mae (Douglas) ManclAppleton - 88, passed away peacefully with her sons, Robert and Thomas by her side on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020, at St. Paul Elder Services-Home, Kaukauna, WI. She was born on February 3, 1932 in Eau Claire, WI, to the late Elzo and Dorothy (Mahan) Douglas. Donna graduated from St. Mary Catholic High School, Menasha, WI, in 1950 as valedictorian. She married Robert E. Mancl on June 21, 1952 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Appleton, WI. Prior to starting her family, she worked as an executive secretary for the Kimberly Clark Corp. Donna devoted her life to her family and was a wonderful wife and amazing mom to her eight children. She spread her love of Jesus Christ by living her Catholic faith and instilling this love in her children. As her family grew, Donna was involved in many volunteer activities that benefited her children. Not only was she a regular volunteer at their schools, she was also a Girl Scout leader for many years and was involved with the Boy Scouts of America. Her vounteering led her to a position as Registrar for the Fox River Area Girl Scouts from 1981 - 1992. Donna was incredibly involved in her communtiy and was recognized for her volunteer positions at St. Vincent DePaul's, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Outagamie County Historical Society and Friends of the Appleton Library. Donna was an organist for St. Therese and Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years and was a member of the Christian Mothers, held various positions on church committees and delivered Holy Communion to the homebound.Donna is survived by her children: Anne (Barry) Poole, Marion, WI; Janet (T.J.) Radovich, Montgomery Village, MD; Mary Mancl, Houston, TX; Robert (April) Mancl, Appleton, WI; Thomas Mancl, Appleton, WI; Kathryn (Michael) Taylor, Bismarck, ND; and David (Anne) Mancl, Stoughton, WI; 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Douglas, Greenville, WI; daughter-in-law, Mary Sue Mancl, Appleton, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzo and Dorothy Douglas; husband, Robert Mancl; a son, William Mancl; a grandson, Mark Mancl; sister-in-law, Dena Douglas and her husband's siblings and spouses: Mary Louise (Vincent) Simon; Beulah (Vincent) Baum; Joan (Chester) Meiers; Mabel (Elmer) Wilson; Bernice (Roman) Janssen; John (Earline) Mancl; Germaine (Henry) Doerfler and sister-in-law, Patricia Baum.A Mass of Resurrestion for Donna will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St., Appleton, WI, with the Rev. John Katamba officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Appleton. Friends may visit the family from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass directly in the church.The family would like to extend a very special thank you to St. Paul Elder Services-Home, especially the staff of Poppy Path, for the wonderful care and love given to Donna these past two years.