Donna Mae (Gerbing) Marquard



Donna Mae (Gerbing) Marquard born Sept 1937 to Myron and Francis Gerbing went to be with Jesus her Lord on August 8, 2020.



Donna graduated from Rufus King High School (Milwaukee). She married her beloved husband, El Roy Marquard in February 1957. She worked at Briggs and Stratton, then in restaurant management, and in later years cleaning houses. She raised three children: James Jackson of Saukville, Jeffrey Jackson (wife Charlene) of Three Lakes, and Dennis Marquard (wife Susan) of Hales Corner. Donna attended Calvary Chapel (Appleton) and Pine Grove Community Church (Rhinelander). She often cooked for church functions; and treasured the Senior Bible Study. Donna devoted her life to her Savior Jesus Christ. Her passion was to read the Word of God. She enjoyed listening to Bible teaching and fellowshipping with other believers.



Donna is also survived by two grandchildren: James (Jeffrey and Charlene) and Jonathan (Dennis and Susan), and a brother Richard Gerbing (Kentucky).



Donna was preceded in death by her infant son (James Jr), father (Myron Gerbing), mother (Francis Gerbing), her sister (Patrica Rasmussen), brothers Gordon Gerbing and Keith Gerbing, grandson (Jeffrey Jr Jackson), and nephew (Mark Rasmussen).



Services will be at a later date.



"To be absent from the body and to be present with The Lord" 2 Corinthians 5:8









