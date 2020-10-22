Donna McKenna



Shawano - Donna Rae (Carlson) (Hanson) McKenna, Shawano, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 19, 2020. Donna was born on September 15, 1933 to Raymond and Cora Carlson in Neenah, WI. She married William Hanson on April 17, 1953. Donna and Bill shared 38 years together until Bill passed away in 1991. They moved around in the early years, living in places such as Buzzards Bay, MA and Battle Creek MI, finally settling in Black Creek, WI. There they made a dream come true by building "The Chapel on the Hill," a special place where many people found peace, joy and healing. She also spent many years working with prisoners through the Self-Help program. Donna dedicated her life to the Lord and by her example and service, she was able to show the way for others. She also had a magical connection with animals and enjoyed the company of many dogs, cats, birds and even cows throughout her life. Donna married Thomas McKenna in 1995 and he preceded her in death in 2007.



In recent years, Donna spent many hours every day praying for her family, friends, country and anyone who needed prayer. She also was a voracious reader and was so grateful for the Shawano Library book delivery service that would bring her 25 books a month.



Donna is survived by her four sons: William Hanson, Jr of Shawano, Michael Hanson of Shawano, David (Joan) Hanson of Seymour and Mark Hanson of Antigo. She is further survived by six grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Kay (Richard) Cowling of Neenah.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and a daughter-in-law, Sher Hanson.



Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service is being planned for a later date.









Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.