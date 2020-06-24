Donna Rae Cherry
Appleton - The Lord carried Donna R. Cherry into paradise on the morning of June 22, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer. She was born on February 27, 1948, daughter of the late Henry and Thresa (Dietrich) Ebsch. On August 8, 1970, Donna married Bob Cherry, and together they have enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage.
Donna lived and breathed for her family. Nothing was more important to her. She was a faith-filled, fiercely strong woman who valued time spent together over material things. Nothing made her happier than having her entire family together for dinner. Donna was also very empathetic and compassionate, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. Her door was always open to anyone in need of a meal, shoulder to cry on, or place to stay.
Donna and Bob's seven grandchildren were the light of her life. She took advantage of every opportunity to see them. Watching them grow up and having them close was such a blessing for her. Even though she had endured many trials in her life, Donna never lost hope or her faith in Jesus Christ. She showed nothing but extraordinary courage and resilience, and was an inspiration to those who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Bob; daughters: Heather (Jon) Bakken, Heidi (Luis) Soto and Holly (Scott) Hartl; grandchildren: Noah, Owen and Maggie Bakken, Tressa and Emilee Soto, Annaliese and Levi Hartl; siblings: Clayton (Carolyn) Ebsch, Joanne (Dennis) Palzewicz, Jeanette (Bill) Demille, Dale (Patricia) Ebsch, Steve (Sally) Ebsch and Roger Ebsch; sisters-in-law: Carol Ebsch and Susan Cherry; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless special friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Thresa Ebsch; father and mother-in-law: Earl and Mary Cherry; grandson, Brady Hartl; brother, Robert Ebsch and a nephew, Jason Demille.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Donna's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Cherry family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of ThedaCare Hospice, ThedaCare Medical Center and ThedaCare Cancer Center for all of the wonderful care that was given to Donna during her illness.
Appleton - The Lord carried Donna R. Cherry into paradise on the morning of June 22, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer. She was born on February 27, 1948, daughter of the late Henry and Thresa (Dietrich) Ebsch. On August 8, 1970, Donna married Bob Cherry, and together they have enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage.
Donna lived and breathed for her family. Nothing was more important to her. She was a faith-filled, fiercely strong woman who valued time spent together over material things. Nothing made her happier than having her entire family together for dinner. Donna was also very empathetic and compassionate, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. Her door was always open to anyone in need of a meal, shoulder to cry on, or place to stay.
Donna and Bob's seven grandchildren were the light of her life. She took advantage of every opportunity to see them. Watching them grow up and having them close was such a blessing for her. Even though she had endured many trials in her life, Donna never lost hope or her faith in Jesus Christ. She showed nothing but extraordinary courage and resilience, and was an inspiration to those who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Bob; daughters: Heather (Jon) Bakken, Heidi (Luis) Soto and Holly (Scott) Hartl; grandchildren: Noah, Owen and Maggie Bakken, Tressa and Emilee Soto, Annaliese and Levi Hartl; siblings: Clayton (Carolyn) Ebsch, Joanne (Dennis) Palzewicz, Jeanette (Bill) Demille, Dale (Patricia) Ebsch, Steve (Sally) Ebsch and Roger Ebsch; sisters-in-law: Carol Ebsch and Susan Cherry; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless special friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Thresa Ebsch; father and mother-in-law: Earl and Mary Cherry; grandson, Brady Hartl; brother, Robert Ebsch and a nephew, Jason Demille.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Donna's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Cherry family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of ThedaCare Hospice, ThedaCare Medical Center and ThedaCare Cancer Center for all of the wonderful care that was given to Donna during her illness.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.