Donna Rusch
Appleton - Donna Annette Rusch 78, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 30, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton with her loving husband Richard by her side after a courageous battle with Cancer. She was born on December 12, 1941 in Marinette, Wisconsin the daughter of Marvin and Esther (Schroeder) Sartorius. On August 29, 1964 Donna married the love of her life Richard at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Appleton.
Donna was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. Later in life Donna and Richard had the opportunity to travel, take cruises, go to casinos and enjoy life. Donna was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she and Richard enjoyed being greeters. Donna knew how to host a large party in little space. She was especially known for her dozens of Christmas cookie she made with love to give to her Sons and Grandchildren every year. Oh and those peanut butter balls!! Donna greatest love was her family. And her children and grandchildren were proud to call her mom/grandma.
She is survived by: Her husband Richard Rusch of Appleton, (2) Children: Robert Rusch of Appleton, Scott (Betsy) Rusch of Menasha. (3) Grandchildren: Donovan, Sabrina, and Ryan. Sister: Jean (Leonard) Wendler of Neenah and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Brother: Marvin Sartorius. (2) Sisters: Darlene and Nancy (Jerome).
A funeral service will start 10:30 AM on May 27, 2020 at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery at the Chapel.
Donna's family will welcome friends at 10:30 AM until the 11:30 AM service.
A luncheon will be served after the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 20 to May 24, 2020