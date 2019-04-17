|
|
Donna Schulze
Appleton - Donna (Sivinski) Schulze, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Brewster Village surrounded by her family. Donna was born on June 25, 1927 to Michael and Catherine Sivinski in St. Cloud, Minnesota. On October 7, 1950 she was united in marriage to George Schulze. After marriage she and George settled in Illinois and she devoted her life to her family. Donna was a loving and nurturing mother and enjoyed being involved in her children's scouting and school activities. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing and gardening. Family reunions were a special part of her life as it provided an opportunity to get together with her wonderful brothers and sisters and their families who were spread throughout the country.
Donna is survived by her children; George Schulze, Appleton, Steve Schulze, Colorado Springs, Cathy Schulze, Appleton, grandchildren; George Schulze, Minneapolis and Charlie (Llynda) Schulze, great grandchildren; Chance, Heather and Carolyn, sisters; Kaye (Burdette) Haldorson, Colorado Springs, and Diane Lahr, St. Cloud, Minnesota, sister-in-law; Marie Sivinski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Sandy Schulze, her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law; George and Onilee Schulze, beloved brothers and sisters; Bob Sivinski, Jim (Betty) Sivinski, Carol Bartlett, Michael (Anne) Sivinski, Bill Lahr,niece Kris Lahr and nephew Kevin Lahr.
The funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at ST. PIUS X, 500 W. Marquette St. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank the Orchard nursing staff at Brewster Village for the kindness and compassionate care they provided Donna. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 17, 2019