Donna Westgor
Appleton - Donna M. Westgor, 86, of Appleton, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.
Donna was born on October 21, 1932 to Frank and Mary (Turin) Motiff.
Her parents owned Motiff's Home Bakery in Appleton where she worked next to her father Frank, who she adored. After the bakery was sold and her parents retired, Donna started her next job at Lawrence University. Donna loved working with the students and also met her late husband, Chet Westgor, at the university.
Donna wanted to be remembered for her great love of all animals.
She is survived by her son, Hugh (Jeanne) Hamilton; step-granddaughter, Kayla (Ben) Vosters and great-grandson Bennett Vosters.
Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chet; parents, Frank and Mary and numerous pets.
A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Highland Memorial Park Chapel in Appleton. Fr. Bill Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 10AM until the time of service at the chapel.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Special thanks to her neighbor, Ron, for always checking on her and for his endless cigarette runs! Also thanks to her other nieghbors, Rick and Lucy, for all their help.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019