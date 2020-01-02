|
Dora B. Stumpf
Dora B. Stumpf, 99 years old, passed away on December 18, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She was born on May 23rd, 1920 in Omro, Wisconsin to Anton and Pearl Kolbus. Dora had two sons, Mark and Paul. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Stumpf, her son Paul, her sister Mabel Bartels and brother Leonard Kolbus.
She is survived by her son Mark (Anne) and their children Marie (Greg) Rippel and Julie (Justin) Gale, daughter-in-law Margaret and her children Doug (Cathy) Stumpf, John (Karla) and Robert, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great grand children.
Dora grew up on a farm in Omro, Wisconsin. After graduation from Omro King High School in 1938 she graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Oshkosh in 1941. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Stumpf in August 1942, sharing 49 years together before his death on September 19th 1991.
For fourteen years she worked at St Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton and then at Drs. MacClarin, Loescher and Landis practices for 26 years until her retirement in 1979. Dora lived at the Heritage Independent Living facility in Appleton and in February 2015 moved to Fox Point Assisted Living Facility in McHenry, Illinois to be near her son Mark.
Dora was an avid bridge player and loved cross word puzzles, jig saw puzzles, cross stitching, knitting and dancing. Dora was an active member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, 40&8, Moose Lodge, Nurses Association and Sacred Heart Church. She volunteered at Goodwill for thirteen years and was always in demand as a dance partner at the Thompson Center.
Dora was a devoted wife and mother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In keeping with Dora's wishes, a private family service and interment will be held at Appleton Highland Memorial Park in Appleton, Wisconsin at a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate masses offered in Dora's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020