|
|
Dora Maciejewski
Menasha - Dora M. Maciejewski, age 101, of Menasha, passed away on October 19, 2019. Dora was born on January 1, 1918 to Asa and Gertrude (Gilbertson) Rollins in Holcombe, Wisconsin. She was a 1936 graduate of Holcombe High School. On July 2, 1938 she married Walter Maciejewski and he preceded her in death on February 15, 1999. Dora was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha. She grew up sewing to make much of her own clothing and went on to work as a seamstress for The Clothes Shop in Menasha for many years.
Dora had a very long and full life. She was an excellent cook who loved to bring her family together to share meals. She enjoyed feeding birds, watching squirrels, going for rides and occasionally stopping for a beer. Dora was a very genuine, well liked person who made many friends everywhere she went throughout the years.
She will be sadly missed by: her two sons, David (Judy) Maciejewski of Menasha and Dennis Maciejewski of Menasha; two grandsons, Scott (Carolyn) Maciejewski and their children Joseph, Matthew and Rachel Maciejewski of Milwaukee and Tim Maciejewski of Menasha his children Meghan Moore of Massachusetts, Alisha (Phil) Anschutz of Milwaukee and Sawyer Maciejewski of Florida; brother Roy (Margaret) Rollins; sisters-in-law Mary Swiecichowski and May Maciejewski as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and ten of her siblings. According to the family's wishes, a gravesite service will be held.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Cherry Meadows for all the care given to Dora.
For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019