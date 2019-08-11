|
|
Doris A. Frost
Chandler Heights, AZ - 26610 South Lemon Ave. Chandler Heights, AZ.
Age: 96 yrs. 11 months
Doris was born on Sept. 6th, 1922 in Appleton, Wis. The daughter of Edward and Flowella (Hoffman) Femal.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loved by all who came to know her.
Her son Robert was her fulltime caregiver and was with her when she passed away peacefully at home on Sunday Aug. 4th, 2019.
She is survived by a brother Lloyd Femal of Appleton, Wis. She is also survived by her four sons: Jack E. Frost of Queen Creek, AZ. Roger L. Frost of Jurupa Valley, Ca. Randy L. Frost of Appleton, Wis. Robert A. Frost of Chandler Heights, AZ. She had (7) grandchildren, (10) great grandchildren, and (4) great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon L. Frost, her daughter Mary Ann Frost, two brothers: Harold Femal, Kenneth Femal and one sister Nancy G. Peters.
Services will be at: VA National Memorial Cemetery 23029 N. Cave Creek rd., Phoenix, Az. 85024. On Friday Sept. 6th, 2019 at 9:30 am.
Officiating Clergy: Deacon Jim Gall
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019