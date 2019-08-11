Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
VA National Memorial Cemetery
23029 N. Cave Creek rd.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris A. Frost


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris A. Frost Obituary
Doris A. Frost

Chandler Heights, AZ - 26610 South Lemon Ave. Chandler Heights, AZ.

Age: 96 yrs. 11 months

Doris was born on Sept. 6th, 1922 in Appleton, Wis. The daughter of Edward and Flowella (Hoffman) Femal.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loved by all who came to know her.

Her son Robert was her fulltime caregiver and was with her when she passed away peacefully at home on Sunday Aug. 4th, 2019.

She is survived by a brother Lloyd Femal of Appleton, Wis. She is also survived by her four sons: Jack E. Frost of Queen Creek, AZ. Roger L. Frost of Jurupa Valley, Ca. Randy L. Frost of Appleton, Wis. Robert A. Frost of Chandler Heights, AZ. She had (7) grandchildren, (10) great grandchildren, and (4) great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon L. Frost, her daughter Mary Ann Frost, two brothers: Harold Femal, Kenneth Femal and one sister Nancy G. Peters.

Services will be at: VA National Memorial Cemetery 23029 N. Cave Creek rd., Phoenix, Az. 85024. On Friday Sept. 6th, 2019 at 9:30 am.

Officiating Clergy: Deacon Jim Gall



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent