Doris A. Mullen
Appleton - Doris Mullen, age 77 of Appleton, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Doris was born May 19, 1942, the youngest of seven children born to the late Perry and Verna (Luedtke) Mullen. She grew up on the family homestead in the town of Osborn, attended the Pioneer School, and later graduated from Seymour High School. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling and dining out, but many will remember Doris for her many years as a receptionist at Presto Products in Appleton. She also enjoyed spending time with her furry pals, Perry, Putz, and Perfy. When time allowed, she also liked to read.
Doris is survived by two sisters and two brothers: Eunice Wilson of Neenah, Audrey Rogers of Appleton, Glenn (Marlene) Mullen of Florida, and Pete Mullen of Seymour; a sister-in-law: Donna Mullen of Appleton; several nieces and nephews: Tom (Barb) Wilson, Karen Pankratz, Rick (Chris) Wilson, Barb (Bill Paveletzke) Wilson, Susan (Mark) Vander Linden, Mike (Sue) Rogers, Lori (Michael) Brausch, Bruce (Karen) Rogers, Jeff Mullen, David Mullen, Danae (Alan) Hischke, Debbie Mullen, and Penny (Eric) Schweitzer. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Eldred "Gus" (Pat) Mullen and Lavern "Moon" Mullen, and brothers-in-law Eugene Wilson and James Rogers.
A memorial service for Doris will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Freedom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019