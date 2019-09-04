|
Doris Crist
Weyauwega - Doris Francis Crist, age 87, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1932 in the Town of Lind, daughter of the late Edmund and Dorothea (Zaudtke) Koplien. She was a 1950 graduate of Weyauwega High School. On May 22, 1954, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Crist at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega. Doris worked most of her career in the banking business, where her welcoming smile drew the longest line. What Doris loved and cherished most was the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her children: Mary (Steve) Oehlke and Mike (Carrie) Crist.; six grandchildren: Aaron (Ashlay) Crist, Angela (Tim) Stearns, Jessica Hansen (Tony Hess), Matthew (Devin) Oehlke, Elizabeth Crist (Donnie Schade), and Daniel Crist; eight great grandchildren: Weston Crist, Dominic Stearns, Robbie Stearns, Josie Stearns, Cullen Hansen, Sean Hansen, Adelyn Oehlke, and Daxton Oehlke; two sisters: Delores Becker and Joanne Gettendorf; brother and sister in-law John and Janet Crist. She was further survived by a large extended family of nieces and nephews along with many friends that have been a big part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; son James; brothers: Elwyn and Eugene Koplien; sisters LaVerna Leiskau, Bernice Kent, Sarah Kent, VerLee Weiss and Eunice Billington.
The Funeral Mass for Doris will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega with Fr. Jose "Pepe" OhPimentel officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation for Doris will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019